Essex council is expected to award the contract for a new Fire Station 3 in Harrow on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the town received 19 bids, with 17 meeting requirements, and the lowest bid came in under the $5.2 million budget already approved.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says the current Station 3 building, located at 25 Centre Street East, has outlived its useful life and no longer meets modern firefighting needs.

"It's antiquated, it's small, there no adequate training facilities at the station and it just needs more money than we want to put into it," she said.

"So we really do want a modern facility in the southern half of our municipality."

Bondy said the new building will be a major upgrade for firefighters.

"It is long overdue," she said. "They'll have a training room, we'll have ample room for our trucks, better air flow, great parking. It's just all around better in every way."

Last spring, council approved the Harrow Soccer Complex , 2215 Roseborough Road, to serve as the location for a new Fire Station 3.

Bondy said the location, selected through the town's fire master plan, checks multiple boxes.

"This was the best location in terms of access from the north, from the south, from the east, from the west, where our firefighters live, where majority of fires are, and also we are have some cost savings here as well because we also own the property," she said.

Bondy hoped to see shovels in the ground later this spring.

As previously reported, the newly built fire station will not have any impact to existing soccer fields in the area.

Essex council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.