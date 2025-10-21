Essex council passed two notices of motion from mayor Sherry Bondy on Monday night.

The first asks administration to examine the drainage system along County Road 50 from Erie Road to County Road 41, to find out the number of drains, capacity of drains, and whether or not council has any ability to implement drainage works without a petition from residents.

Bondy previously said that is a user pay system, so the town could approach residents to see if they’re interested in paying for upgrades and if not, infrastructure improvements could be made and added to the property owners tax bill.

The second notice of motion seeks a debriefing report on Harrow’s flooding incident in September , and asks administration to look at flood patterns in low lying areas.

Bondy added a friendly amendment seeking to remove red tape for approvals of the town's flood subsidy program.

Environment Canada recorded over 190 mm, or seven inches of rain , over the Harrow region on Sept. 24, leaving roads and some basements flooded.

The storm was very similar to one that hit over two days in Aug. 2023, when 214 mm of rain, or 8.4 inches fell, prompting Environment Canada to call it a "one in 100 year event."

