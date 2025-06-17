Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy will get the answers she's seeking after council approved her motion Monday night.

Town staff was directed to send a letter to Environment Canada requesting that the national weather service respond with a summary of their severe weather notification and warning processes and procedures.

Bondy's motion came following the tornado warning issued shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 5 .

Some Harrow residents claimed the alert was issued well past the time that the storm blew over, something Bondy said was all too common.

The town will also request Environment Canada respond with target deliverable times and channels used to deliver such notifications and warnings.