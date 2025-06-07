The extreme storm season is just beginning in Windsor-Essex and Essex mayor Sherry Bondy wants answers.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, an Environment Canada emergency alert was sent out to cell phones warning of a possible tornado , however according to some Harrow residents, that was well past the time that the storm blew over.

Bondy says she will bring forward a notice of motion at the next council meeting in the hopes of opening discussion with Environment Canada, and different levels of government, regarding the emergency alert system, stating that the current system is not working.

"We need a wholesome investigation of who's getting notified, where, and for what, where are we collecting the information from to notify individuals because it doesn't seem to be accurate, and during storms and during emergencies, residents rely on accurate information," Bondy said.

Bondy says she's reminded of the storm events from 2023.

"I went to the basement because I've experienced so many storms now, and then I heard a lot of wind and blowing, and the Environment Canada alert happened after the storm as well, and there was a lot of damage, so why are residents getting alerts after the fact, when really, we need those alerts well in advance so we can seek shelter," Bondy said.

Bondy says she still gets questions about the tornado sirens that previously served the town.

"They took those tornado sirens down, saying that the weather alerts were going to be better technology, but so far, the alerts on our cell phones are not proving to be better technology," Bondy said. "So the question is, how can residents and where do residents go to find information to give them alerts in advance of a tornado or a major storm coming through."

Essex council next meets on Monday June 16.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco