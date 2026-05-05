Essex council has deferred a decision on a proposed flooding task force after hearing strong public support and concerns from administration.

Mayor Sherry Bondy’s motion called for a task force to investigate recurring flooding across the municipality and return with costed, long-term solutions.

Residents told council flooding is becoming more frequent and damaging, arguing a coordinated, evidence-based approach is needed.

Ward 4 resident Rachael Mills told council flooding is no longer an occasional issue, but an urgent and growing problem.

"Flooding is not a new concern, not for Essex residents, but it is an increasingly urgent one," she said.

"Weather events are becoming more frequent, more intense, and unfortunately less predictable. We’re talking about neighbours with flooded basements, neighbours and businesses with damaged properties, and the stress and cost that comes with these events."

She said the proposed task force would focus on coordinated, long-term planning.

"It proposes something reasonable and responsible in response, which is bringing the right people together to investigate, to listen, and to build a path forward grounded in evidence," Mills said.

However, infrastructure services director, Kevin Girard, cautioned council that a separate task force could slow work already underway.

"My concern with establishing a separate flooding task force at this time is that it would create a parallel committee structure that duplicates the work already assigned to the consultant team," Girard said.

"It would require additional staff resources and may slow implementation of the work in the master plan."

Council voted to defer the motion to a future meeting to allow further discussion between administration, the CAO and the mayor.