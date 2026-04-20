Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy is calling for a flooding task force to be created following repeated flood events that have impacted homes, roads, and businesses across the municipality, with notable incidents in Harrow and Colchester .

The group would look at stormwater systems, aging infrastructure, development, and climate factors.

It would also consult residents and experts, then report back to council with recommendations, costs, and possible funding options.

Bondy will present a motion at Monday's meeting seeking support from council.

"This would take it to the next level," she said.

"Look at a holistic view of our infrastructure and give us actual cost and data that we can have where we can bring to the residents and say hey if we're going to improve infrastructure this is what it's going to cost, these are the things we're already doing, this is the cost and this is how we could potentially fund it."

She said a flooding task force would be similar to the one that was created in 2015 after basement flooding in Ward 1.

"It had consultants, members of administration, and community members, where they came up with a lot of solutions for Essex Ward 1, so I want to see if we can do something similar," Bondy said.

"Maybe we do need to bring in consultants, community experts, members of administration. I'm not sure. That will be up to council to decide when we debate this."

Bondy emphasized transparency and resident involvement, including clearly outlining what the town is responsible for versus what homeowners must do themselves.

"When it rains people panic and we need to make sure that they have the information to look at their basement, ensure their basement is fortified, they have a sump pump backup, everything's in working order," she said.

Bondy said the motion will be presented Monday, with debate scheduled for May 4, and she encouraged residents to attend and provide feedback.