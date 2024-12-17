Essex is moving forward with implementing new Community Safety Zones near two schools.

Council met Monday evening where a report was presented to implement the zones on Centre Street West and Erie Street North to serve St. Anthony Catholic School.

The other zone will be implemented on Sinasac Street and Centre Street East to serve Harrow Public School.

Councillor Rodney Hammond presented a notice of motion in mid-June asking administration to review the two areas to see if they could be considered Community Safety Zones. Administration concluded that they both met the criteria.

Hammond says this is long overdue.

"They're used primarily as what you would call a bypass in the morning commute. Unfortunately, a lot of that is during our kids going to school, so with the added pressure from the Tim Horton's directing traffic, and our commuters going through, it only makes logic to make those areas Community Safety Zones."

He says he's heard concerns from residents about speeding in the area.

"Increased speeds are just out of this world, we had one road that's rated a 50, and people are going down there 112 km/h. These are the areas I'm looking to make safe zones, and hopefully we can tear some of these commuters that are going too fast, particularly when the kids are going to and from school."

Hammond says there would be increased fines for speeding in the zones.

"They're sharing the road with other people, and hopefully if they do get stopped that the increased fines will slow them down because there are a few individuals that need to be taken off the road."

Community safety zones are designated stretches of roadway where public safety is a top priority, and come with increased fines if speeding occurs.

The report was unanimously approved by council.

The zones are anticipated to receive signage and be implemented in the new year.