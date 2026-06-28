Essex council and administration take walking tour through Harrow and Colchester Harbour

Essex council and town administration hold meeting on the go through Harrow and Colchester Harbour. June 22, 2026.

Another successful walk through the Town of Essex.

Essex council along with town administration held a special meeting on Monday evening where they took a walk around Harrow and the Colchester Harbour to survey the area and see what could be improved.

At the end of May, council held a similar walkabout meeting in the Downtown Essex Centre - where issues from the walk have already been addressed, such as adding additional garbage pails in the downtown core.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says this walk through Harrow and the harbour was a success and things are looking great.

She adds that there are some minor things that need to be addressed, such as signage, crosswalks, and buoys that are to be installed at the beach.

Bondy says it was a great opportunity to address items big and small.

“There’s been a lot of complaints about fish flies this season, but we talked about the rationale and how hard it would be even if we could turn the lights off and on. And just other sort of housekeeping things: what do we do when we street-clean, what can we do if you see a curb that’s sticking up.”

She says new buoys and new signage will be installed at Colchester Beach in the coming weeks.

“A lot of the small maintenance things that we’ve pointed out, we’ve captured; there was concerns about fishing near boats, there’s signage, and we’ve talked to security... everybody seems to be rowing in the same direction and on the same page now, it’s just some of those other things like getting the buoys in there and doing more public education on jet skis at the beach.”

Bondy says she’s glad they were able to do this walk twice.

“This really was good to have all of our staff there so we could ask questions. We had really good public turnout to see some of the answers to some of the questions that members of the public had. So there will be more information coming forward; the minutes of the meetings will be on our agenda with some of the action items we’re doing.”

Bondy says this is likely the last walkabout for the year before the new term of council is elected but hopes these walks can happen annually in order to address items that can be improved on.