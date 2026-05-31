Essex council and administration take walking tour through downtown core

Essex council held a meeting to conduct a walking tour of the Downtown Essex Centre starting at the Essex Municipal Building and continuing along Talbot Street and the surrounding immediate area. May 25, 2026.

Essex council held a special meeting to walk through the downtown core.

Council held a meeting Monday evening to conduct a walking tour of the Downtown Essex Centre starting at the Essex Municipal Building and continuing along Talbot Street and the surrounding immediate area.

The purpose of the meeting-on-the-move was to walk with town administration and survey the area and note what could be improved.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says it was very helpful to see where improvements could be made and says they made note of a range of items, such as looking to add more garbage pails, ways to adjust parking, how to improve greenspaces, and more.

Bondy says this is something council used to conduct annually.

“It really is good to walk downtown, we can talk about if there’s any deficiencies, anything that sticks out, and anything that needs capital dollars... like for example in advance of budgets. Is there anything that we need to put real money into? But right now, it’s looking pretty good.”

She says council and administration noted a few items, with a large focus on garbage cans.

“We need about five or six more garbage pails in downtown Essex, so hopefully in the next couple of months we will see that happen. And then there was a lot of little operational things, can we put mulch around the trees, what are we going to do about this sign... it’s low.”

She says they will host another walk on June 8 in Harrow.

“It’s always open for members of the public to come out and join us. We did have some members of the BIA here. So if residents see something and they want us to look at it... feel free to come out.”

Bondy says these items don’t necessarily need notices of motions to be addressed.

She’s hoping the town can bring these walks back annually in order to address items that can be improved on.