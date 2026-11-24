“One of our most successful drives in the last 22 years.”

That’s how the Essex Region Goodfellows are describing this year’s Christmas Paper Drive.

Chairperson Brandon Chartier says $60,000 was raised for four Essex food banks.

“We were able to provide each of our food banks, so four food banks each received $15,000 towards their programs,” says Chartier.

He says area residents continue to donate.

“The struggles throughout communities with the current economic times, and people still are able to dig deep and show the support for their neighbours; it’s amazing,” he says.

Goodfellows Perfect weather for a great charity, Essex Goodfellows newspaper sales on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

Chartier says it was an amazing paper drive.

“We continue to show our neighbours that we’re there for them in the toughest of times, and this is another example of neighbours helping neighbours and ensuring that families throughout the municipality of Essex have a Christmas that they can remember,” says Chartier.

He says the Essex Area Food Bank, the Essex Salvation Army, the Harrow St. Vincent de Paul, and the McGregor St. Vincent de Paul all received donations.

Chartier says they’re grateful.

“Some days they struggle to understand how they’re going to continue to provide families week after week,” says Chartier. “The foods and other needs they have, and so they’re grateful when they see this money come in and it helps relieve that question for them.”

The paper drive took place on November 13 and November 14 throughout the Town of Essex.

Volunteers, local firefighters, community organizations, and Essex residents were spread out across the town at different storefront locations and street corners accepting donations to help local individuals and families in need this Christmas season.