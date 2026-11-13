Essex Region Goodfellows prepared to hit the streets for newspaper campaign

The Essex Region Goodfellows are preparing to hit the streets again for their annual Christmas Paper Drive.

The paper drive returns on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, throughout the Town of Essex.

This annual campaign brings together volunteers, local firefighters, community organizations, and Essex residents to help local individuals and families in need this Christmas season.

Throughout the two-day campaign, volunteers will be spread out across the town at different storefront locations and street corners accepting donations while distributing the traditional Goodfellows Christmas newspaper.

Donations raised this year will support the Essex Area Food Bank, the Essex Salvation Army, the Harrow St. Vincent de Paul, and the McGregor St. Vincent de Paul.

Brandon Chartier, Chairperson of the Essex Region Goodfellows, says it’s been a tough year for many people.

“People are really feeling the pinch, and so we’re just out trying to do what we can to help families through the Christmas season to ensure everyone has a little bit of that holiday spirit.”

He says the goal is to raise as much as possible.

“The need is great, and we support four local food banks, and we hear from the food banks we support that they have a great need, and more and more people are coming in for support.”

Chartier says the support from the community is incredible.

“We’re ensuring that the work we’re doing is putting food on people’s tables and gifts under people’s Christmas trees, and so it means a lot to see the community come together in these trying times and support all their neighbours.”

Volunteers will be out from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Approximately $60,000 was raised during last year’s campaign.

Donations can also be made online by clicking here.