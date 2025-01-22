One final fundraising push for the MRI suite at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

The Erie Shores Health Foundation has started the "One Week, One Million" initiative to help raise $1.5-million to reach its $5-million fundraising goal.

Campaign manager Brienne Mastronardi says $3.5-million has already been raised.

She says the MRI machine has been funded and the remaining funds will be used for the MRI suite renovations.

"We had to make a lot of upgrades to our hospital to house it, technology of that capacity," she says. "So any donations are going directly to that."

Mastronardi says they started fundraising about two-years ago.

"It has been a long road, so we're getting excited being toward the end here," says Mastronardi.

She says they hope to finish the fundraising initiative within the next few weeks.

"Ideally within a week would be absolutely wonderful but we truly want to wrap it up by the beginning of February," she says.

Last Thursday, the hospital unveiled the MRI machine at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Construction of the suite started in mid-February 2024 and is now operational.

In May 2024, the hospital started using a mobile MRI unit to help reduce the backlog of cases, and saw over 1,000 patients during that time.

Donations can be made online, by mail or in-person.