Leamington's first-ever MRI machine at Erie Shores HealthCare has officially opened to the public.

The new, state-of-the-art MRI suite opened on Thursday morning, marking a significant milestone in improving access to diagnostic imaging services for residents of Essex County, connecting over 4,160 more people to care.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the provincial government also announced additional funding.

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, announced that Ontario will provide an additional $540,800 annually, for a total of $1.34-million, enabling the MRI suite to expand from eight hours of operation per day to 16 hours per day by April 1 of this year.

A mobile MRI unit became operational in May 2024 to help reduce the backlog of cases, and saw over 1,000 patients during that time.

Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO at Erie Shores HealthCare, says this unveiling is transformational.

"What we're going to be able to offer to the community is just so exceptional. And the announcement that we're moving from eight hours of MRI access to 16 hours really is pivotal for this community, especially given the wait times and the flow challenges to have to send patients across Windsor and Essex County to have those tests done."

Alicia Lutz, Clinical Director of Outpatient Services at Erie Shores HealthCare, says it will have a big impact on wait times.

"Currently wait times can be up to a year, a year and a half, and the wait times will be decreased by a quarter. We'll be one of four at 16 hours, it'll be able to decrease that wait time quite significantly."

Lutz says having this service available for County residents is critical.

"Travel time might not seem like a lot to head to Windsor for 45 minutes, but for individuals being able to have it here, and being able to come 20 minutes down the road to be able to have their services, I think will be a great benefit to the community we're serving here."

Construction of the new suite began back in mid-February 2024.

Patients will officially been seen in this new suite starting on Monday, and the location is now available for referrals.

$5.5-million was fundraised to allow for the build of the new suite.