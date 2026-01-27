An interim President and CEO has been selected for Erie Shores HealthCare.

The hospital's board of directors approved the appointment of Katelyn Dryden to the role, effective March 23, 2026.

Until that date, Dryden will work closely with current President and CEO, Kristen Kennedy, through a transition period.

In late December 2025, it was announced that Kennedy would be the next President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. Kennedy will remain in her current role through March 22.

Dryden currently serves as Erie Shores HealthCare's Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Outpatient Services.

She says she has some big shoes to fill.

"Kristen Kennedy is an exceptional leader, has been an incredibly influential mentor for me over the past four years. I've worked in healthcare in this region specifically for about 15 years, and have always been drawn to Erie Shores, mainly because of its people."

Dryden says she's incredibly excited for this opportunity.

"I've been at Erie Shores for about four years as the Chief Financial Officer, so in that role oversaw the budgets, day-to-day finance and so forth, and then about two and a half years ago I took on the role as Vice President of Outpatient Services."

She says she wants to continue on the momentum that Kennedy has started.

"We brought the MRI, we've added about 14 unfunded beds in the past few years to now be funded, so I really want to build on that momentum. The community shouldn't see really any difference, just us continuing to push forward and grow our services to meet the needs."

Dryden says this is an interim position, and the board will determine the next steps for a permanent President and CEO.

An interim Chief Financial Officer will be announced at a later date.