The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended its Watershed Conditions Statement.

It comes after 30 to 40 mm of rain fell over the past 24 hours.

ERCA says some areas received 40 to 50 mm over the past 36 hours and as a result, major watercourses and tributaries have high water levels, with some areas in bank-full conditions.

Water levels are expected to remain elevated throughout the next few days as rivers and creeks drain towards Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie.

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for the next few days, which will help with drainage.

The statement is now in effect until noon on January 1st.