The Essex Region Conservation Authority has completed its draft of the Conservation Areas Strategy and is looking for public feedback.

The public is invited to an open house on November 13 to present the Strategy's details.

In December 2020, there were amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act that now require Conservation Authorities to develop a Conservation Area Strategy.

This strategy is aimed at identifying the programs and services that conserve, protect, and manage natural heritage that these authorities own.

At the end of July, residents were able to fill out a survey on their thoughts.

Three main goals were identified for the Strategy with a focus on public access to conservation areas, protecting and enhancing natural areas, and collaboration within the watershed community.

The open house will be held at the Essex Centre Sports Complex from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 13. A presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m.