The Essex Region Conservation Authority is looking for public feedback on their conservation strategies.

ERCA is looking for feedback following recent amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act that now require Conservation Authorities to develop a Conservation Area Strategy.

This strategy is aimed at identifying the programs and services that conserve, protect, and manage natural heritage that these authorities own.

Part of this strategy will discuss objectives that will inform ERCA's decision-making related to the land it owns, controls, or wishes to acquire later on.

Three main goals have been identified for the Essex Region Conservation Area Strategy. These goals focus on public access to conservation areas, protecting and enhancing these natural areas, and collaboration within the watershed community.

The survey will be available to the public until August 23, and can be found by clicking here.

The strategy will be completed by the end of the year.

