The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) board has officially scrapped plans for a disc golf course at Holiday Beach Conservation Area.

At a meeting Wednesday night, board members voted unanimously to adopt a staff recommendation that the earlier approval be rescinded.

The motion also directs administration to continue dialogue with park users to explore alternative activities consistent with ERCA's mandate and the Holiday Beach Management Plan.

The nine-hole course was first proposed in the spring, with an unnamed local donor offering to cover all costs.

ERCA staff argued the project fit within Holiday Beach's management plan and would make use of mowed grass areas already set aside for recreation.

But opposition quickly grew.

A public meeting in May drew more than 100 people, most voicing concern about the impact on sensitive wildlife habitat. A petition opposing the project has since grown to more than 2,200 signatures.

ERCA also received 183 formal responses during its consultation process - nearly three-quarters opposed.

To address those concerns, ERCA commissioned an external biologist to review the plan and consulted with officials from the Canadian Wildlife Service. Both found no environmental violations or major impacts under federal legislation.

Even so, administration reported that public opposition remained "clear and significant."

In its report, ERCA noted it had also looked at other possible locations within Holiday Beach for a disc golf course but found none suitable without major costs or risk of further negative feedback.

Staff will now work with the donor to repurpose the funds for other initiatives.

Options under discussion include pollinator gardens, eco-tourism features and other activities compatible with the conservation area's management plan.

Holiday Beach remains a popular site for birdwatching, especially during fall migration, and is recognized as part of an internationally significant birding area.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum