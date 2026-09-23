Enrolment growth prompts hiring of more than 90 teachers at Catholic board

One of the new classrooms at St. Joseph's Catholic High School as part of a new eight classroom addition. Sept. 4, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is seeing another year of enrolment growth.

Trustees were presented with updated enrolment figures Tuesday, showing 23,956 students enrolled across the system, about 475 more than in September 2025 and above budget projections in both the elementary and secondary panels.

Elementary enrolment stands at 15,130 students, while secondary enrolment has reached 8,826 students.

The growth has led to the hiring of 57 elementary teachers and 35 secondary teachers, along with additional support staff.

Board CEO John Ulicny says the board’s specialized programs continue to attract families, while an increase in newcomer students is also contributing to enrolment growth.

“We have a very strong International Baccalaureate program. We have an outstanding French immersion program, ESL program, special education program and skilled trades program, and that’s just to name a few of our programs,” Ulicny said.

“Those programs have made a huge difference in our overall enrolment.”

am800-news-Windsor-Essex-Catholic-District-School-Board-June2026 Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. June 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Despite the positive numbers, some schools continue to face space challenges. Ulicny says two parts of Windsor remain the biggest concern.

“Here at the west side, here at Assumption, we currently have between the high school and middle school, 16 portables on site. [It] would be our largest contingent of portables in a particular location. So we’re looking at how we’re going to be able to address that. We also have capacity issues in the East Riverside area. St. John Vianney is our largest elementary school,” he said.

Ulicny says the board is already planning beyond portable classrooms.

“We will be looking at making a capital priority submission to address our capacity issues in East Riverside and also to address the emerging needs here at Assumption,” said Ulicny.

“The Assumption one would be a little bit different because we will be looking for a new facility in the East Riverside area, and here at Assumption, we’ll be looking for an addition on the current property.”

The board recently opened an eight-classroom addition at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in east Windsor, a project completed five months ahead of schedule.

Despite the expansion, St. Joseph’s remains the board’s largest secondary school with 1,467 students enrolled this fall.

The board is expected to provide trustees with a more detailed written enrolment report at next month’s meeting on Oct. 27.