$4.1-million addition at St. Joseph’s High School completed early

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at St. Joseph's Catholic High School as a new eight classroom addition was finished ahead of schedule. Sept. 4, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

A $4.1-million expansion at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School is complete ahead of schedule.

The eight classroom addition was finished five months early, and will be ready for students to use at the start of the school year.

Due to significant growth in east Windsor, St. Joseph’s has experienced that growth in enrolment as well.

The school currently has nine portables on site to accommodate all of the high school students.

The addition will accommodate approximately 184 student spaces in the eight new classrooms.

John Ulicny, Chief Executive Officer with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, says this addition is crucial as the area grows.

“So because St. Joseph’s will be our largest high school come September with an estimated enrolment of 1,450 students, even moving students into this eight classroom addition means that we still need to use four of the existing portables that are currently on site.”

am800-news-st-joes-classroom-sept-2026 One of the new classrooms at St. Joseph's Catholic High School as part of a new eight classroom addition. Sept. 4, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

DJ Ireneo is heading into Grade 10 and says having the addition will be great for students and staff.

“It was really difficult walking outside to the portables, especially during the winter when it was snowing or even raining. So, I’m glad with this it’s going to make walking to class a bit warmer, a bit less wet.”

Milania Popovski is heading into Grade 12 and says the addition is beautiful.

“I was super excited. I’m a senior this year so I’ve got to see the school grow and evolve. We have a lot of Grade 9’s coming this year, and it’s going to be a great space for them to come in and see the new school, it’s super exciting.”

The addition was slated to open February 2027 for the start of the second semester, however, Sfera Architectural Associates and Alliance General Contracting were able to finish early.

The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 8.