An international transit route linking Windsor and Detroit made its final trips on Saturday.

Regular tunnel bus service draws to a close after more than 90 years of travel between the two cities, following a decision by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Over the years, the bus has served as a lifeline for residents on both sides of the border, such as Audrey Walton, a Windsorite, who has been taking the bus since the 1980s.

“I don't know how I'm going to get over. I don't know how I'm going to go visit family members,” said a teary-eyed Walton.

During 2025 city budget deliberations, Dilkens vetoed a city council amendment that would’ve kept the tunnel bus transporting riders under the Detroit River.

In the months since, efforts by both council members and the public have failed to sway Dilkens from his decision.

“This is affecting our economy, definitely losing service because people in Detroit they get on the bus with me on the other side, and they come over here and they spend their money,” Walton remarked.

Under federal regulations, the cross-border service meant all Transit Windsor drivers received 10 paid sick days, Dilkens said at the time.

The sick-day requirement applies to all 300 Transit Windsor employees, even though city staff reported that only 15 to 20 of them work directly with the Tunnel Bus.

Eliminating the service is estimated to save taxpayers between $1.4 and 1.6 million, but leaves a gap in service between the two interconnected cities.

“Why are we paying the full fare and subsidizing $1.6 million to bring people over to Detroit when their country is threatening us economically at this time, and we can't break even,” Dilkens told CTV News on Feb. 21.

The tunnel bus hit the road in 1930, at the same time the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel opened. Originally operated by the tunnel corporation, in 1982, Transit Windsor took over the route.

While private companies are organizing efforts to replace regular tunnel bus service, residents are fearful it will come at a higher cost, with less reliable service.

“That's not good business. Windsor is eating itself. We're not moving forward. We're moving backwards,” Walton said.

The special events bus will continue to run until December 20, 2025.

