An emotional night for LaSalle council as they went through their first meeting without one of their beloved councillors.

The Town announced earlier this week that long-time councillor, Sue Desjarlais, died Monday.

On Monday, LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche told AM800 News that Desjarlais had been sick for some time, but it progressed quicker than anyone expected, and they weren't prepared for this outcome.

Councillor Desjarlais was first elected to town council in 2006, and served the town for nearly 20 years. She was also active with several organizations, including as a board member of the John R. Park Homestead, and a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, and she was a long-time supporter of Community Living Essex County, where she once held the role of board president.

The meeting on Tuesday night saw an emotional start as mayor Meloche spoke about Desjarlais through tears about how much she will be missed. A slideshow was also shown featuring photos of Desjarlais alongside members of the public and her fellow council friends.

During the meeting, mayor Crystal Meloche, says she will be deeply missed.

"I thought I'd do better at this... before we begin tonight's meeting, I want to take a moment to acknowledge a profound loss in our community. We are deeply saddened by the passing of councillor Sue Desjarlais."

Meloche says Desjarlais was so passionate.

"Sue was more than just a colleague. She was a friend, a tireless volunteer, and a dedicated public servant who poured her heart into every part of our town. Her passion for community was evident in everything she did."

She says this is a deep loss.

"Her legacy is one of service, kindness, and unwavering dedication to others. We are all better for having known her, and she will be deeply missed."

Desjarlais was 74 years old.

An obituary for Desjarlais states that visiting will be Saturday, April 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First on Dougall Avenue.

A Memorial Celebration of Sue's life will be held on Sunday, April 27, at Signature Tributes Event Centre at 1 p.m.