The Emergency Evacuation Centre that was housing displaced residents following an apartment fire in Chatham will wrap up operations as of today.

The centre, currently being operated by the Canadian Red Cross, has been operating 24/7 for nearly two weeks since the fire at 99 McNaughton Avenue.

A total of 120 units were in the apartment building, with 90 affected from the fire.

The centre opened on August 30 when it became clear that there wasn't enough hotel rooms to meet the demand of those displaced.

13 households had registered to attend the centre, and the remaining tenants who were previously in need have secured housing with friends and family.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has secured housing for 35 households. Those who are staying with the Red Cross will continue to be assisted with short-term emergency housing while staff continue to make longer-term arrangements.

Housing Services staff have reached out to all impacted tenants to advise them of the operations winding down.