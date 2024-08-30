A woman has been charged in connection to a fire at an apartment complex in Chatham.

Shortly before 6 a.m. last Sunday, emergency crews were called to 99 McNaughton Avenue East.



Officials say of the apartment complex’s 120 units, 90 are affected at the municipally owned building.



The Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services, Ontario Fire Marshalls Office and Chatham-Kent Police Criminal Investigation Branch have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.



As a result, a 30-year-old Chatham woman has been arrested and charged with arson, disregarding human life. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.



The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark VanderGriendt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 80207 or markv@chatham-kent.ca.



Tip can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



The municipality is accepting donations for those affected by the fire.



Donation items can include adult clothing for men and women, hygiene products and food items.



Many of the displaced residents are temporarily staying in hotel rooms and are not able to cook food. Non-perishable food items would be appreciated, such as peanut butter, fruit cups, apple sauce cups, crackers, cereal bars, granola bars, cereal, juice boxes, tea bags, instant coffee, sugar, and powdered creamer. Furniture items are currently not being accepted.

