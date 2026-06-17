Emelda Byrne wraps career, says Catholic board well positioned for future

The head of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) says she’s leaving the role with the system in a strong position.

Director of Education Emelda Byrne wrapped up her final board meeting on Tuesday night ahead of her August 1 retirement.

Byrne began teaching in 1987, joined WECDSB in 1988, and became its first female director in 2021.

She says years of planning have helped position the board for a smooth transition.

“Very happy for the state of the board. We’re in good shape with our board of trustees and our senior administrative team,” Byrne said.

“We worked really diligently the last gosh four, five years on making sure that we have a board budget that’s balanced and solid. Our student enrolment numbers are up.”

am800-news-WECDSB-June16-2026 Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board. June 16, 2026 (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Byrne highlighted growth projects as a key part of her time in the role including the relocation of St. Michael’s adult education campus, additions at St. Louis in Leamington, the redevelopment of the former Queen of Peace site into skilled trades and aesthetics training space, and the St. Joseph’s High School expansion.

“The actual 184 pupil placement for the addition of the eight rooms will be ready for February 2027,” Byrne said.

“Second semester of the 26-27 school year. That’s a high point. Making sure that that particular school community is growing. St. Joe’s high school will have over 1,400 students next year.”

Byrne credits collaboration with trustees and senior staff for the progress and hopes it continues under incoming director John Ulicny.

“Just continue to be collaborative in making sure you value the input of your senior team members. Do a lot of listening and basically serve in the role that that you’ve been entrusted with,” she said.

After nearly four decades in education, Byrne says she’s now looking forward to more time with family.