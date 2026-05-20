WECDSB names new director of education

John Ulicny has been named the new director of education for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

A lifelong educator with more than 30 years at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has been selected as its new director of education.

John Ulicny will succeed Emelda Byrne when she retires August 1st.

Ulicny is currently the executive superintendent of human resources and will become the ninth director of education in the board’s history.

He began his career as a teacher at St. Anne High School in 1992.

Board chair Lisa Soulliere says Ulicny has a tremendous amount of experience, and trustees are confident that under his leadership students, staff, and the community will continue to benefit for years to come.