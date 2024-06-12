A community alert has been issued after a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System is reporting an elevated number of opioid overdoses between Jun. 2 and Jun. 8.



In total, there were 15 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits, nine of which involved fentanyl.



Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.



This is the third alert issued in Windsor-Essex in less than a month .



On Jun. 4, an alert was issued after there were 15 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits between May 26 and Jun. 1, with eight of the overdoses involving fentanyl.

