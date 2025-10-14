A man wanted on drug trafficking and dangerous driving charges has turned himself in to police.

Windsor police say 28-year-old Woodman Sharma turned himself in Tuesday morning at police headquarters.

As AM800 news reported last week, Sharma was wanted in a drug trafficking investigation.

In September, the drugs and guns (DIGS) unit obtained search warrants for the suspect's vehicle along with a residence in the 1100 block of South Pacific Avenue.

Police said on September 30, officers located the vehicle at a gas station in the 2500 block of Front Road in LaSalle, but as they approached, the suspect entered the vehicle and fled through a busy parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said officers did not initiate a pursuit to ensure public safety.

During the search of the residence, police say they seized 285 Percocet tablets, 83 Oxycodone tablets, $915 in Canadian currency, and $180 in U.S. currency.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $6,700.

Sharma is charged with possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.