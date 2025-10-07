Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man wanted on drug trafficking and dangerous driving charges.

In September, as part of a drug trafficking investigation, the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit obtained search warrants for a suspect's vehicle and a residence in the 1100 block of South Pacific Avenue.

On September 30, police officers located the vehicle at a gas station in the 2500 block of Front Road in LaSalle, but as they approached, the suspect entered the vehicle and fled through a busy parking lot at a high rate of speed.

To ensure public safety, officers did not initiate a pursuit.

Shortly afterward, officers executed a search warrant at the residence, where they seized 285 Percocet tablets, 83 Oxycodone tablets, $915 in Canadian currency, and $180 in U.S. currency. The total estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $6,700.

28-year-old Woodman Sharma is currently wanted for possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Sharma is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 5'3" tall, with a slender build and black hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.