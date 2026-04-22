TORONTO _ Firefighters in Toronto say they're attempting to melt down Drake's now-notorious tower of ice blocks due to individuals taking flames to the frozen structure.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop says crews were called Tuesday evening about "dangerous and unsafe activities" at the site of the installation, which teases the Toronto rapper's forthcoming album, "Iceman."

He says crowds of people had shown up with flammable liquids and uncontrolled open flames to try and melt the blocks of ice.

Toronto police have also said people were climbing the structure and breaking off chunks with pickaxes.

Jessop says open flames and flammable liquids in an uncontrolled environment cause an "immediate threat to life" and that crews would be "initiating measures" to mitigate the risk to public safety.

On Wednesday, Toronto Fire said crews have been hosing down the ice structure with warm water in an effort to reduce its size. They have also been actively monitoring water drainage as part of ongoing operations.

Drake confirmed in an Instagram post that his "Iceman" album will be released on May 15 after Toronto-based content creator Kishka livestreamed himself finding a booklet inside the ice sculpture with the date.