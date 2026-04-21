TORONTO — Toronto police say they were called to the location of Drake's ice sculpture Monday night as people were climbing the structure and breaking off chunks with tools.

A police spokesperson says pieces of the ice began falling, "creating a dangerous situation."

Drake has suggested the release date for his forthcoming album lies hidden inside the massive formation of ice blocks in a downtown parking lot.

On Monday, the rapper took to Instagram to share images of the glacial installation along with its co-ordinates. He captioned it, "Release date inside."

Locals soon descended on the structure, capturing photos and videos while trading theories about when the ice might melt.

Police say the were called around 11 p.m. Monday night and remained on the scene to control crowds and out of concern for public safety as people climbed the 25-foot-high sculpture. There were no reported injuries.

Ashley Visser, media relations officer for the Toronto Police Service, also confirmed reports people were trying to set the structure on fire.

"They were breaking off chunks of the ice with various tools," Visser said in an email Tuesday.

"Large pieces of ice began falling, creating a dangerous situation for people on the ground, as well as those who climbed the structure."

The installation is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing stunts promoting Drake's long-awaited album, "Iceman."

Last Thursday, a thunderous explosion lit up the skies over North York — images Drake later shared to his Instagram Story. Toronto police said the blaze was tied to a film shoot.

Earlier this month, the "God's Plan" rapper's regular courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena were sealed in sculpted ice during a Toronto Raptors game, turning his empty spot into a viral spectacle.

Drake's representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.