Windsor police continue to search for missing 26-year-old Shilan Shahbazian .

Police say Shahbazian was last seen around Huron Church Road and Riverside Drive West at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 4.

Shahbazian is described as an Iranian female, 5’5” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light brown coat, dark pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Shahbazian's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.