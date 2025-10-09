The Detroit Lions are going to shut down a section of downtown Windsor for a party on U.S. Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL team is partnering with the City of Windsor, Tourism Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island, and the Downtown Windsor BIA to host an official Detroit Lions-sanctioned Block Party on Thursday, November 27, to celebrate the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers.

This free, family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. on the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue, between University Avenue West and Park Street West.

At 1:05 p.m., the Lions-Packers game will be broadcast live from Ford Field in Detroit.

Speaking during a news conference Wednesday in Windsor, Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin says they believe football is for everyone, and if you love the Lions, we'll love you back.

"We'll have activities all day long. A 32-foot screen for a watch party of the game, food and beverages, family-friendly activities, face painting, and a scavenger hunt where those that are here and participate can win autographed memorabilia from the Lions and really special stuff," she says.

Griffin says they do have records of the number of season ticket members in Windsor and how many attend Lions games.

"We don't typically share that data, but we know that it's huge. We know that it's growing. That's part of the reason that we're coming here and want to be sure to say thanks and foster that love of the Lions here in Windsor," she says.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says people in Windsor love their Lions, and this is a great chance to celebrate.

"There's no better way than to bring our Lions over here on the busiest day; really, one of the busiest game days they have is their Thanksgiving game," he says. "Now folks in Windsor will be able to celebrate the Lions with a 32-foot screen on Ouellette Avenue with activities for families, food, and beverages. It's going to be a great day here in downtown Windsor."

This year also marks Downtown Windsor's first-ever open carry event for all beverages, allowing attendees to walk freely between bars and patios with a drink in hand-a first-of-its-kind celebration for the city.

Football fans going to the block party are invited to stick around for a post-game concert on the main stage on Ouellette Avenue, hosted by the Detroit Lions, DWBIA, and Tourism Windsor Essex, featuring The Jody Raffoul Band performing live after the game.

More information and updates on the Detroit Lions Block Party can be found at detroitlions.com/WindsorBlockParty.

While it is a free event, people planning to go are encouraged to register for a ticket.

