The councillor for downtown Windsor says he welcomes the news that Ontario will allow alcohol to be served and consumed on large quadricycles, commonly known as pedal pubs, starting this summer .

The province says this change would apply to pedal pub operators in Ottawa, Toronto, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Windsor beginning July 1.

"I think it's great news, and I think it's a great addition for the city, it's going to open up a new market, and it's going to be another fun activity for adults to do," said ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Pedal pubs are allowed to operate in a community only once the local municipality passes a by-law to permit their operations.

Agostino says he will fully support this process and plans to bring it up at the next city council meeting on Monday July 14.

"As a person who has done a little bit of research on this, there is going to have to be some insurance qualifications that are met, it's not just that you can start serving on a bike and go starting July 1," he said.

"There's going to be a lot of rules and regulations to make sure that this is done safe and properly, and again, you've got to be insured, so this is not new to North America, but it certainly is new to Ontario."

A licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will be required to sell and serve alcohol on pedal pubs.

Agostino says he's hopeful that application process wouldn't take as long.

"There's so much red tape when you're actually getting a physical space, but with a bike, I'm pretty certain that there's going to be a lot less red tape to get that done, but if it takes a little bit of extra time to do it properly, I don't think any municipality is going to be upset about it, I just look forward to seeing it," said Agostino.

Pedal pub businesses usually tour groups around notable areas on large, shared quadricycles, visiting local restaurants, breweries, wineries, cideries and other businesses.

