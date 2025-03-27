Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is reacting to the latest tariff announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking on NewsTalk 1010 in Toronto, Dilkens says Trump's latest announcement is not good for Windsor and Canada.

He says he was shocked by Wednesday's announcement and says he thought it was happening on April 2.

As AM800 news reported on Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the United States.

Dilkens says he's still going over the elements of what the President said.

"The president has to give U.S. customs and his administration time to figure out what his order means as well because they don't have the systems in place to accomplish what the president hopes to accomplish," says Dilkens.

He says Canada needs to figure out what its relationship looks like with the United States for the next three-years and nine months.

"We need a federal leader to get to Washington, to have serious meetings with the U.S. administration and figure out what the future of our trading relationship with our largest trading partner looks like for the next three-years and nine months," he says.

Dilkens says the latest tariff announcement will impact Canadians and Americans negatively.

"It's just to important for the livelihoods of so many people listening and so many Canadians that we just can't continue to go down this pathway and think that we're going to deal with issue by issue, one off issues every month we've got something new, it's just not an affective way to do it and it's not going to be good for Canadians or Americans," says Dilkens.

On Wednesday, Trump said the duties will go into effect on April 2, with tariff collection beginning the following day.

He said "this will continue to spur growth like you haven't seen before" and added "if you build your car in the United States, there’s no tariff."