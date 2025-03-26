U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the United States on April 2.

The order doesn’t appear to offer carveouts for vehicles built under the terms of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, negotiated during the first Trump administration.

The North American automobile industry is integrated among Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Trump says he spoke with the Big Three automakers — Stellantis, Ford and General Motors — and they will have to move their parts divisions back to the United States.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted on social media the automobile duties will increase costs for American families while putting their jobs at risk.

The latest levies escalate Trump’s trade war, which has caused uncertainty in markets and the automobile sector.