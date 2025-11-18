Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is confirming a lawsuit against the city has been resolved.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Dilkens didn't reveal much but said the matter is completely resolved and city council authorized everything.

"I can tell you it all went to city council, and city council authorized eveything before it was resolved," says Dilkens. "So city council as a whole had their eyes on this whole thing."

He says, 'You can't defeat the public sector salary disclosure law.'

"Any payments – and you've seen this in the past where there have been settlements that where there is a payout that has to get reported to the public sector, salary disclosure when it relates to salary and that," says Dilkens. "So no lawsuit can defeat that, and everything will be reported out in accordance with law."

As heard on AM800 news on Friday, the city and former engineer Chris Nepszy settled a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Nepszy filed a $1.5-million lawsuit in April 2024, five months after being fired by the city.

Nepszy alleged that the city fostered a "culture of corruption" where he was coerced into misusing public funds, while the city denied the allegations in its statement of defence, saying Nepszy was an incompetent employee who was trying to embarrass city hall.

Neither side will say if Nepszy received any money.