Chris Nepszy filed the $1.5-million suit in April 2024 after he was let go by the city without severance, according to the Statement of Claim.

Nepszy was terminated in Nov. 2023 after two years on the job.

He alleged the city fostered a "culture of corruption" where he was coerced into misusing public funds.

After the statement of claim was filed, the city denied the allegations.

In an on-air interview with AM800 News in 2024, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the "spurious" accusations were "designed to try and embarrass".

On Thursday, the Mayor's Office would only confirm the settlement of the litigation but told CTV News Dilkens is "unavailable" to answer any additional questions, including whether or not Windsor paid Nepszy any money.

"We are unable to further discuss employment matters related to identifiable individuals," spokesperson Michael Janisse wrote Thursday.

Howard Levitt, one of Nepszy's lawyers, also would only confirm the settlement and did not respond to any further communication.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske