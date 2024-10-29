Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is calling out the federal government for its lack of action on the issue of keeping hazardous materials from being shipped across the Ambassador Bridge .

The change came into effect Tuesday, Oct. 29, after the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) lifted some restrictions on the transport of fuel and battery materials crossing the bridge.

The materials do not include radioactive materials or hazardous waste and truckloads will be escorted across the bridge by safety vehicles.

Labour minister Steven MacKinnon was in the city last week and told reporters the federal government was "a regulator of how things are meant to be moved but we’re not a regulator of where they are moved to".

MacKinnon then directed any further questions to the provincial government, and said it was their jurisdiction.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Drew Dilkens says the city does not have a partner in the federal government on this issue.

"They want to just look the other way and say 'it's not our responsibility', I'm calling B.S. on that. It's their responsibility and it's hard for any of us to sit there and pretend that that's not the case."

He says this is a federal issue.

"They are the regular of a federal international crossing. Not the city, not the province and we hoped that they would actually take this matter seriously on behalf of all residents in our community."

Dilkens says the city is concerned about the state of the bridge being built nearly 100 years ago.

He says the Ambassador Bridge does not have the modern spill containment systems that the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia has, or the Gordie Howe Bridge will have once completed.

"So we believe as a city council that it's an unnecessary risk, but to have the federal government say that they're not responsible for this and somehow it's hands off on their side, all of us around the table at city council are shaking our heads. It just seems like unconscionable statement."

At the time, the city's executive director of operations said as soon as they became aware of the situation, administration started looking into options within Windsor's own traffic by-laws, such as any sort of restrictions on Huron Church.

City administration is in contact with the Ministry of Transportation Ontario.