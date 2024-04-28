Windsor's mayor believes the city's plan to improve the downtown core is being well-received.

"The goal is let's try something that has been well thought through to try and make a difference, to change around the conversation of the downtown to make people feel safe and secure," says Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the feedback has been quite incredible.



The new Strengthen the Core — Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan was unveiled Tuesday morning and includes seven proposed initial action items focused on creating safe streets, enforcing property standards, seeking improved wrap-around programs for vulnerable community members, incentives to bring more businesses downtown, and a improved promotion of the core.



Dilkens says he's not a wild spender and believes it's fair to say the plan will get a good review by members of city council.



"All of these pieces, there's probably about 100 elements that fit in under the seven pillars of Strengthening the Core plan, I think it's been really well received," says Dilkens. "Of course people are saying what's the cost, which we've mapped out for them in the budget which council will have to consider."



He says the plan has been 'well thought through.'

"We want people to feel comfortable to come downtown, this plan is a big part of it," says Dilkens. "I look forward to a robust discussion at council. They'll make a decision and hopefully we can move forward and try and improve the city."



Dilkens says if council says no to the plan, he will respect the decision of councillors but wants to know what the plan of council is.



"If council doesn't want this plan no problem, I'm not going to go back and veto it and try and find four votes, it's not going to happen that way," says Dilkens. "I want everyone to be united as possible on this plan and if it's not this plan tell us what else we can do."

The proposal to address issues and help improve the downtown core is expected to cost over $3.2-million.

One element includes a request for $1.4 million to add 12 more officers to the Windsor Police City Central Patrol Team to address drug use and disorderly conduct while working with health and social services, along with discouraging loitering and panhandling on medians and in front of empty storefronts and residential buildings in the downtown core.

City council will discuss the plan on Monday, May 13.

If council approves the plan, the overall tax levy will increase approximately 0.70%.