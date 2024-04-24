Additional policing in downtown Windsor is a key pillar of an over $3.2 million proposal to address issues and help improve downtown Windsor.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens unveiled the Strengthen the Core—Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan Tuesday following several months of surveys and consultations with stakeholders and the public to address concerns related to the city centre.

There are seven proposed initial action items focused on creating safe streets, enforcing property standards, seeking improved wrap-around programs for vulnerable community members, incentives to bring more businesses downtown, and an improved promotion of the core.

One element includes a request for $1.4 million to add 12 more officers to the Windsor Police City Central Patrol Team to address drug use and disorderly conduct while working with health and social services, along with discouraging loitering and panhandling on medians and in front of empty storefronts and residential buildings in the downtown core.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire says the officers will be there to help address the full spectrum of issues in the downtown.

"We're not riddled with gang violence in the downtown area; we simply don't have that, and that's a great thing," he says. "What we do have are the concerns that people are saying; disorderly activity, petty crime, and the overall perception of safety."

Chief Bellaire says this is also about connecting with the people on the margins of society.

"They need to have the opportunity to have those interactions with our officers, social workers, nurses, and crisis workers," he says. "They're entitled to have that opportunity. What we're missing is the connection, what we have been missing is that connection—getting them into services in a reasonable amount of time and getting that turn around."

There would also be $217,000 in funding requested to add more auxiliary officers in parks and on trails.

The city would also spend $1 million, previously approved, to add lighting, additional surveillance, and the relocation of benches.

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, hopes these measures will help address some of the perceived safety issues that keep people away from the core.

"I think it's more the mental illness and the addiction issues. It's that feeling when somebody is acting abnormally," he says.

Bellaire also says there is a perception issue when it comes to crime downtown: that people don't feel safe at times.



"You know, a broken window here and there in downtown is not something that would be on the radar for global violent crime, but that's what matters to people. It matters to us because it matters to the people that we serve in our community," he says.

MacLeod says you can look at the statistics and say we don't have a problem, but we do have a perception problem.

"Safety and security and feeling safe, having cameras downtown and feeling safe; having clean streets and a visible police presence—all of those things will go to helping people perceive our downtown differently," he adds.

The overall plan will also explore the potential of expanding the Project SafeStreets pilot program launched in August 2023, which saw four high quality live cameras installed at private businesses in the downtown core.

The partnership between business owners and the Downtown Windsor BIA found a significant reduction in crime in the pilot areas, allowing police to react quickly to situations unfolding in traditionally unmonitored sections of the downtown.

An administration report will be going to the May 13 meeting of council for approval of an immediate action strategy to help address some of the urgent priorities, identify the budget requirements to support the plan, and request that financing of the plan proceed to a budget amendment process to allow work to begin.

Click here to read the entire report going to the May 13 meeting of city council.