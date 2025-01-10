A scheduling change for the Detroit Lions drone show.

The show that was scheduled for Friday evening in downtown Windsor, will now take place Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says the change was made because of the weather.

He says with snow in the forecast, officials made the decision to move the show to Saturday.

"With the snow we want to make sure that all the fans, and all the community get the best chance to view it in its best light and we want to make sure everyone is safe coming downtown," he says. "So we're going to maintain the time. It's still going to be 7 p.m. tomorrow night, Saturday night in downtown Windsor. It's going to be a Saturday night's main event for the core."

Agostino is encouraging the public to come to the downtown core on Saturday for the show.

"Unfortunately we will not be closing the streets downtown but you can still use the sidewalks and still visit everybody downtown but it's going to be a great night, tomorrow night in downtown Windsor," says Agostino. "It's going to be a great day today in downtown Windsor and it's almost like we're doubling up on the excitement, now it's two days in the core."

The drones will be launching from Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Agostino says the Lions flag raising ceremony is still set for Friday morning at 10:30 at Charles Clark Square and the "We Want More" Detroit Lions Bus Tour Activation is still taking place from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Caesars Windsor grand entrance off Riverside Drive.