The Detroit Lions are coming to Windsor.

The team's 'We Want More Tour' will be in the city on Friday, January 10.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says there will be events throughout the day but the the big one is at 7 p.m.

"It's called 'Downtown Roars' and the Detroit Lions drone show will be here at Riverfront Festival Plaza and they're bringing over about 400 drones to put on about a 16-minute incredible drone show that many had seen on YouTube or on other places and it is worth bringing the family down to watch this show," says Dilkens. "The drones are going to be 800-feet in the air. So basically if you have the view of the tower of Caesars Windsor anywhere in the downtown area, you can see the Caesars sign on top of the building there, you'll be in a great position to see this drone show."

He says Windsor is partnering with the Lions and NFL to bring the event to the city.

"It starts at 7 o'clock, it's going to be fantastic and we're one of the city's that the NFL chose to actually put this drone show on," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says there will be a flag raising ceremony at Charles Clark Square at 10:30 a.m.

He says the team's 'We Want More Tour' bus will be outside of Caesars Windsor grand entrance at 2 p.m.

Dilkens says the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will also be on site handing out hot chocolate.