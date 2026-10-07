Detroit Free Press Marathon to be largest race in 49-year history

Participants and supporters attended the Detroit Free Press Marathon seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 19, 2025

The Detroit Free Press Marathon will have the largest race in their 49-year history.

The sold-out international full and half-marathon races will take place October 18.

Those taking part in the marathon will cross over the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor, move down Riverside Drive before returning to Detroit through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. This is the only marathon in the world that crosses two international borders.

30,000 runners are expected to take part this year - up from 26,000 last year. Of those running, 3,000 Canadians will be among the group.

Vice President and Race Director Aaron Velthoven says the interest in running grows more each year.

“It makes us a destination for runners all over the world; it’s an exciting time. And we have quite a few runners that are new to our race this year; we’ve got over 70 per cent of our field have never run our course. So, the word is getting out about this unique celebration of running here in Windsor and Detroit.”

Detroit Free Press Marathon 2025 Participants and supporters attended the Detroit Free Press Marathon seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 19, 2025. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

He says there are more Canadians running this year than previous years.

“We have close to 3,000 Canadians taking part in this race, and it’s increased year-over-year. It’s exciting to see. Canada is such a huge part of our race, Windsor is such a great partner to us, the spectators along Riverside Drive come out in droves, it’s tremendous.”

Velthoven says the race is a great way to celebrate the friendship between Canada and the U.S.

“We close 26.2 miles of road on Sunday morning... not an easy feat. But the communities are welcoming, they’re energetic, and they’re excited. It’s going to be a great race day, a great celebration for this binational community - which is so unique between our two countries.”

This year, the marathon recorded a new record after selling out less than a week after registration opened.

The event will also feature the Motor City Half-Marathon, Marathon Relay, and Saturday’s 5K and kids’ races.

Velthoven says once this year’s race is over, they will immediately begin planning for their 50th anniversary.

Earlier this year, the Detroit Free Press Marathon was named the best marathon by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for a second year in a row.