A new record for the Detroit Free Press Marathon .

For the third straight year, the marathon has sold out its two most popular races, however this time was months ahead of previous sellouts.

Registration opened Jan. 1, and one week later the Marathon and International Half-Marathon were at capacity.

Race weekend for 2026 takes place over Oct. 16-18.

Aaron Velthoven, vice president and race director, said it was the fastest sellout in their 49 year history.

"The energy for our race in October, we've never seen anything like it, so we're exciting to have so many folks ready to join our race. Truly our race is so unique across the long-distance running world. We're one of the only marathons or half-marathons that crosses two international borders right here in Detroit and Windsor," he said.

Velthoven said Windsor accounts for the highest number of race participants from any given city, including Detroit.

"We'll have over 1,000 participants from the City of Windsor alone. We have over 2,500 Canadians registered for the races already this year, and that number will continue to grow as we fill out the other races throughout the weekend," said Velthoven.

Velthoven said the course update in 2025, which saw participants make their way around the new city hall square , was appreciated by runners.

"We've had some great cheer sections within the City of Windsor. We're looking to expand those this year. The participant support is great, but, more importantly the volunteer and spectator support continues to be second to none. Especially this past year when we had a really rough weather day," he said.

Organizers have expanded capacity and expect nearly 30,000 participants over race weekend, up from 26,000 last year.

Velthoven said limited spots remain for other events, including the Motor City Half-Marathon, Marathon Relay, and Saturday’s 5K and kids’ races.