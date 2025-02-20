The dates for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show have been announced.

The show will return to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit next January.

The media and industry days are set for January 14 and January 15, with the charity preview event taking place on January 16.

The show will open to the public on Saturday, January 17 and close on Sunday, January 25.

The 2025 event was held last month for 11-days, attracting 275,000 people to Huntington Place and featuring 34 brands with nearly 500 vehicles on display.

The show returned to a winter time event after being held in September in 2022 and 2023.