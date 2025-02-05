The Detroit Auto Show attracted 275,000 people to Huntington Place last month.

Officials say the 11-day event is one of the largest auto shows in the United States.

They say over 100,000 rides took place at four indoor tracks and say the economic impact is projected up to $370-million.

According to show officials, 7,000 people attended the Charity Preview event raising $1.7-million.

The event also attracted nearly 2,000 press and new media from 33 states and 15 countries.

Officials say the show reached more than 30 million people on social media.

The Detroit Auto Show featured 34 brands and nearly 500 vehicles on display.

The show returned to a winter time event after being held in September in 2022 and 2023.