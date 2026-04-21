The former clubhouse at Roseland Golf Club in Windsor is coming down.

Work crews were on site Monday to begin the process of demolishing the site at 455 Kennedy Drive West.

In September 2025, city council approved awarding the over $2.5 million contract to Sterling Ridge to tear down the old clubhouse.

The clubhouse building has been closed to the golfing public since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak, chair of the Roseland board of directors, says the demolition has faced some delays to make sure the surrounding community was not impacted by power disruptions or even excessive dust.

Kaschak says there shouldn't be an impact on the golfers.

"The outdoor patio to have a beverage will not be available, but it will be back open by May 15," he says. "They can still go to the halfway hut situated between hole 9 and hole 10. They've got hot dogs, sandwiches, and various beverages in there."

Kaschak says the golf course has been open since March 30 and they've been getting some good crowds.

"We don't feel the demolition will really impact the golfers that much at all. There's still lots of parking there; there always was an abundance of parking there," he says.

Kaschak says they want to do this as quick as possible.

"It's going to take some time. It's a big building, 55,000 square feet. They seem to feel, and we feel, we're looking at an early- to mid-June finish date, totally finished," he says.

The plan is to eventually build a smaller clubhouse building at 5,500 square feet on just one floor that would include covered outdoor seating, grab-and-go-style food and beverage service, and an upgraded washroom facility.

Roseland is an 18-hole golf course designed in 1926 by renowned golf course architect Donald J. Ross and constructed in 1927. The course itself was designated under the provisions of the Ontario Heritage Act in 2003.