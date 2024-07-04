Later this month the former Sears store in Devonshire Mall will be torn down.

Back in March, General Manager Chris Savard confirmed that the former Sears location would be demolished but wasn't sure when exactly that would be.



On Wednesday, CTV Windsor confirmed with Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust CEO Alex Avery that work has started inside the building to prepare it to come down.



Avery also told CTV that the building should start coming down by July 15, or a few days on either side of that date.



After 48 years in business, the Sears store in Windsor closed in January of 2018.



There will be a new entrance and front of the structure built, and people might also see new stores beside the entrance.



The demolition will free up a lot of land at the north end of the mall that could be used for development in the future.

- with files from CTV Windsor