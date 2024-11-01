The Windsor Police Service is reporting a decrease in the number of collisions involving injuries at one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

Chief Jason Bellaire told Thursday's Windsor Police Services Board meeting that the number of collisions involving injuries at the intersection of E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue is down 63 per cent year-to-date compared to the same time a year ago.

Police also report a high percentage of the collisions at that intersection are low-speed, rear-end, distracted driving-related collisions.

As a result of an increased police presence, a 120 per cent increase in enforcement actions has also been recorded related to distracted driving offences, including drivers using a device and people driving with pets on their laps.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says a lot of people are of the opinion that they can pick up their phone at a red light and that's when you see a lot of these low-speed collisions.

"They start edging up and maybe still looking at their phone as they edge up," he says. "That is still not part of the legislation; you cannot pick up your phone at a red light; it has to be out of your hands."

Crowley says they want all drivers to pay attention at every intersection.

"Especially those intersections, those top ten that we keep talking about; they're not changing," he says. "We're seeing some results, but we're still seeing the same intersections. We want those phones down and to pay attention to the road."

As part of increased enforcement at the most dangerous intersections in the city, the Traffic Enforcement Unit has been targeting distracted driving and moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and speeding.

As of June 2024, these are the ten worst intersections for collisions based on 2023 vehicle collision data:

1 - E.C. Row at Howard Avenue

2 - 3100 block of Howard Avenue (near Devonshire Mall)

3 - 4400 block of Walker Road (Walker Square)

4 - Central Avenue at E.C. Row

5 - Forest Glade at Tecumseh Road East

6 - Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East

7 - Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East

8 - 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East

9 - Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row

10 - Walker Road at E.C. Row